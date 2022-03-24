BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanks to Major League Baseball’s lockout, Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is later than usual this season. All that means is the Baltimore Orioles have more chances to celebrate before the club’s home opener on Monday, April 11 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Starting next week, the team is holding events — autograph signings, happy hours, trivia nights and baseball clinics — at locations across the state.

Here’s a full schedule:

Tuesday, March 29

An Orioles alumnus from the last 30 years will sign autographs at the Royal Farms at 75 Monocacy Blvd. in Frederick from 6-7 p.m.

Thursday, March 31

Former players and Orioles staff will guest bartend at Looney’s Pub in Fulton (8180 Maple Lawn Blvd.) for happy hour, from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

The ballclub will hold an open house at Oriole Park at Camden Yards giving fans a chance to buy full- or partial-season ticket plans. Fans who purchase a Birdland Membership will get access to an exclusive clubhouse tour at the stadium. Former players will be on hand to greet fans and sign autographs. Fans can RSVP at Orioles.com/OpenHouse. The open house runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

The Oriole Bird will appear at the Owings Mills Library, home of the Hubert V. Simmons Museum of Negro League Baseball, to take photos. The event is from 3-4 p.m. at 10302 Grand Central Ave.

Sunday, April 3 through Sunday, April 9

Winning teams at 87 Charm City Trivia events will receive vouchers to a game during the 2022 season. For more details, visit CharmCityTrivia.com.

Tuesday, April 5

A former Orioles player will sign autographs at the Chick-Fil-A in Chester (1845 Main St.) from 6-7 p.m.

Thursday, April 7

A former member of the Orioles will sign autographs at the Weis Markets location in Bel Air (550 West MacPhail Road) from 6-7 p.m.

Friday, April 8

As the O’s open up the season in Tampa Bay, former players and team staff will guest bartend at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (6526 Holabird Ave.) from 3-5 p.m. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

The Orioles will join Coppin State’s baseball team to host a clinic for baseball and softball players ages 5-12 at Joe Cannon Stadium in Hanover. Participants will receive a free T-shirt, wristband, bat and ball set, and Orioles giveaways. The Eagles will then take on Norfolk State.

Sunday, April 10

On the eve of Opening Day, former Orioles players and team staff will guest bartend at Mother’s Federal Hill Grille (1113 S. Charles St.) from 1-3 p.m.