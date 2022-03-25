BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person died after he was shot Friday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 3:13 p.m. to the 1900 block of Denison Street for a reported shooting, where they found a 26-year-old victim shot multiple times.
The victim was transported to Shock Trauma, where they were pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.