CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Maryland News, Russia-Ukraine conflict

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At home, the people of Maryland continue sending their support overseas to besieged Ukraine.

Pope Francis asked bishops around the globe to participate in a global prayer for Ukraine– and the people of Baltimore heard his call. Archbishop William Lori says the power of prayer can change the war.

READ MORE: Mosby Doubles Down On Defense In Support Of Her Motion To Dismiss

Archbishop William Lori led a special mass Friday evening at Baltimore’s Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland along North Charles Street.

READ MORE: Baltimore Student With Loaded Gun Was Reported By Classmates After Social Media Posts

Pope Francis asked bishops around the globe to participate in a global prayer for Ukraine– and the people of Baltimore heard his call. The archbishop says the power of prayer can change the war.

Watch the full mass here:

MORE NEWS: Man In Serious Condition After Northwest Baltimore Shooting

 

CBS Baltimore Staff