BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At home, the people of Maryland continue sending their support overseas to besieged Ukraine.
Pope Francis asked bishops around the globe to participate in a global prayer for Ukraine– and the people of Baltimore heard his call. Archbishop William Lori says the power of prayer can change the war.READ MORE: Mosby Doubles Down On Defense In Support Of Her Motion To Dismiss
Archbishop William Lori led a special mass Friday evening at Baltimore’s Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland along North Charles Street.READ MORE: Baltimore Student With Loaded Gun Was Reported By Classmates After Social Media Posts
Pope Francis asked bishops around the globe to participate in a global prayer for Ukraine– and the people of Baltimore heard his call. The archbishop says the power of prayer can change the war.
Watch the full mass here:
MORE NEWS: Man In Serious Condition After Northwest Baltimore Shooting