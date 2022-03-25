BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — Two of Disney’s newest stars are brothers from Baltimore County.

Sebastian and Christian Cote are identical twins who star in the “Cheaper by the Dozen” reboot.

“What I like about acting is you have different opportunities to go places and you see new people,” Christian said. “They could be famous people, or nice people, or they could teach you new things.”

Christian and Sebastian spent three and a half months in California filming the movie last year.

This isn’t the twins’ first acting gig. They’ve been doing it for a few years now.

“We did a couple commercials,” Sebastian said. “I think seven. Then we did an episode on Hulu called ‘Monsterland.’”

The brothers say working together has its perks.

“’Cause you can practice your lines, sometimes, together and you could know them better,” Christian said.

But, they also said it can be a challenge for those who work with them.

“I’m going to add on to that,” Sebastian said. “Acting with my brother is fun until someone gets you mixed up.”

They want their burgeoning careers to continue for years to come.

Outside of their acting work, the brothers go to school. In their spare time, they enjoy basketball and lacrosse.