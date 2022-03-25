CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in connection with a shooting Thursday in southern Baltimore, authorities said.

Devonta Cox is charged with first-degree attempted murder in the shooting of a 21-year-old man in the 1800 block of Eagle Street, Baltimore Police said.

Officers investigating gunfire in the area about 1:17 p.m. Thursday found the victim shot multiple times in the face and body, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Police said a person of interest, later identified as Cox, as seen running from the area with a handgun.

Cox remains in custody without bail while awaiting court proceedings in the case.

