BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 1992 graduate of Baltimore School for the Arts will serve as lead orchestrator, conductor, composer and arranger for the 94th Academy Awards, also known as The Oscars.
Along with arranging the orchestra for the globally-watched film awards ceremony, Dontae Winslow, who was trained in music at the Baltimore school, is also performing with a trumpet.READ MORE: Baltimore Man, 30, Charged With Attempted Murder In Eagle Street Shooting
Winslow has a message for Baltimore City students who come from troubled backgrounds like him. According to Winslow’s website, he suffered childhood abuse and had a parent who suffered drug abuse.
“They can do exactly what I’m doing. Never ever give up on your dreams. Persist, have tenacity, and compassion for everyone around them,” Winslow said. “You don’t think when you’re catching your blessings that it will pay off later. Be patient.”READ MORE: Theresia Zhang Wins Inaugural 'The Art Of Racing' Competition Run By Preakness Stakes, MICA
Winslow is no stranger to prime time, but Sunday night is one of the biggest undertakings of his career. He previously had integral roles in two previous Academy Awards, and has had a hand in three Super Bowl halftime shows.
Within four years after graduating from BSA, Winslow had a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Classical Music Performance from the Peabody Conservatory at Johns Hopkins University.
Winslow is also an alum of Cross Country Elementary and Falstaff Middle schools.MORE NEWS: Man Killed In Northwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say
The 2022 Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes and will air Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. EST.