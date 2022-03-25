BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside Baltimore’s City Hall Friday afternoon, calling for Mayor Brandon Scott to come out of the building. They’re seeking justice for Donelle Rochester, an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by Baltimore Police last month.

Morgan State University students, who organized the rally, joined Rochester’s family in calling for the arrest of the officers involved in the shooting.

On February 19, officers with the Baltimore City Police Department working a crime suppression detail in the area of Hillen Road came across a white Honda sedan and ran the plate, which was found to be registered to Donnell Rochester of Odenton, Maryland.

Rochester had an open warrant for failure to appear in a carjacking case, police said.

The department said officers attempted to pull over and detain the teen. Rochester is accused of attempting to drive away and accelerating toward one of the officers. That officer fired into the car, striking Rochester.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Protestors called on Mayor Scott to either take action on the officers involved or resign.

#HAPPENING NOW:

The crowd moves over the barrier and straight up to the City Hall doors Chanting to @MayorBMScott

“DONNELL ROCHESTER…arrest the cops or resign”

The group (led by Morgan State students) say they’re expecting more students to join this rally soon @wjz pic.twitter.com/xSOeiTmUJS — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) March 25, 2022

Days after his death, police released body camera video of the shooting, but the video only propelled protesters to speak up even louder and continue fighting for justice.

Contrary to remarks made the day of the shooting by Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, it is unclear based on the video whether the vehicle strikes Officer Murray, who can be seen falling to the ground as the car drives past.

“How can I, as a gay Black man, see another gay Black man murdered by the Baltimore police — taken away from us, taken away from his family, taken away from his mom, his brothers and sisters — and not say anything or just shrug my shoulders and go away?” said protest organizer Aaron Timmons.

City police said the officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. There is also an investigation being conducted by the Attorney General’s office that happens anytime there is a police shooting.