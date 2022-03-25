BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The vacant building once home to Target at Mondawmin Mall has a new owner.

Tim Regan, CEO of construction company Whiting-Turner, purchased the property Wednesday for $1 million.

“We need to get this built and I would expect to see some lights shining there the next 10-12 months,” Regan said. “(It will feature) a really exciting row of retail businesses that are owned and operated by local entrepreneurs.”

Its building and the parking lot outside have sat empty since 2018 when Target left.

Regan says he has been working on the deal to acquire the 127,000 square foot former retail property for two years.

“It will bring back community pride. It will bring back community voice It will bring back community investment,” said Jacqueline Caldwell, President of the Whittier Monroe Community Neighborhood. “Everybody thought (Target) was a great idea. And, it was for the time that it was. But, this was my vision once it closed. Let’s have a community center to lift up neighborhoods.”

Regan said he has not had a chance to collaborate officially with community leaders on what will fill the space until the sale officially closed this week. He’ll host the community leaders and neighbors Tuesday, March 29 at the store to discuss plans for the redevelopment.

“We got an opportunity for the jobs to come back. We got an opportunity for redevelopment,”

Adeline Hutchinson of the Greater Mondawmin Coordinating Council said. “There’s a lot of potential in that space.”

Regan and Exelon Senior Executive Vice President Calvin Butler founded Mondawmin’s TouchPoint Baltimore, a community collaboration center with partner non-profits Thread, Baltimore Corps, and Center for Urban Families. TouchPoint Baltimore will expand to the new location, as well.

“Fantastic,” Mildred Baker of Baltimore said outside the boarded-up Target. “Maybe it would help the community. That’s what we need. Something to help even with the kids.”