CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Maryland, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in serious condition after he was shot in the neck Friday evening in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane for a reported shooting, where they found the man shot in the neck. Police said he was breathing and semi-responsive when he was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff