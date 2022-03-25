BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in serious condition after he was shot in the neck Friday evening in Northwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane for a reported shooting, where they found the man shot in the neck. Police said he was breathing and semi-responsive when he was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.