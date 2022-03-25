BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death Friday of a man killed in northwest Baltimore.
Officers looking into gunfire in the 3800 block of Belvedere Avenue about 11:30 a.m. found a man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. He did not survive.
No additional details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.