BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some easterly winds that we had expected to turn southerly, kept us in the marine cool air with overcast skies all Thursday long.

Temperatures struggled to get much over 50 degrees, while in extreme Southern Maryland they almost got to 70. A batch of rain moved thru the region Thursday evening but should clear out after midnight and skies will begin to clear as well.

Sunny skies and milder air will follow on Friday but a much colder air mass will dominate this weekend. Saturday, as a cold front crosses the region a few showers are very likely, and cooler breezy conditions will follow.

Sunshine and a few clouds but chilly air will stick around on Sunday with highs only in the upper 40s. On Sunday night we expect to drop back into the mid or upper 20’s once again!

Even chillier air is on tap on a sunny, but cold Monday with highs only in the low 40s. more typical of late January, actually!

Slow warming will begin on Tuesday of next week and continue during the week.

Be prepared for those cold days coming our way as winter temps will certainly be felt again, in fact, snow is likely in far Western Maryland mountains, where several inches is expected to accumulate by later in the weekend.

Enjoy the NCAA games and stay warm!

Bob Turk