ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — On Friday, Marylanders dressed up in hats, scarves, shirts and more featuring their state’s flag to celebrate Maryland Day.

The holiday commemorates when the first European settlers arrived on land that would become the State of Maryland on March 25, 1634.

In Annapolis, crew members from the Pride of Baltimore II ship, Sons of the American Revolution and the Fort McHenry Guard carried a gavel through the streets of the city to members of the Maryland Senate to celebrate the holiday and in memory of the Maryland 400 who helped General George Washington defend the country during the Revolutionary War.

“Maryland has a lot of very good early American history here and it’s something to be proud of,” said Captain Jeff Crosby, of the Pride of Baltimore II.

Many others came to Annapolis to celebrate as well to show pride for their home state.

“Maryland day is all about just experience here in Maryland, just our pride and our love for the state,” said Christa Whittington, a Hagerstown resident.

Don Carren came out to City Dock to see the Pride of Baltimore II and told WJZ he has loved living in Maryland for the last 70 years.

“I’m proud to be a Marylander, that’s for sure,” said Carren.

The celebration continues through the weekend with more than 40 events to choose from at historical museums, homes and cultural sites throughout Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

Learn more about the events here.

The Pride of Baltimore II will also be open for deck tours on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Come on down and check us out and learn a little bit about Maryland and Maryland’s watercraft and the history of Maryland’s watercraft,” said Captain Crosby.