Hi everyone!

Today is Maryland Day, the celebration of the first colonists setting foot on the soil that would become Maryland. The year was 1634, two years before a charter was granted to those who would sail aboard two boats, the Ark and the Dove, to not explore but settle the land. For more detailed information, check out the “Maryland Manual” on the state’s official website. All I can say is these folks must have really wanted to leave the jolly ole homestead real bad. part of the states official website.

This morning, we were hosted in Maryland’s capital, Annapolis, by the now-legendary Pride of Baltimore II. And it was appropriate because Maryland, and the Chesapeake Bay go hand in hand, whether you are in Garrett County or Wicomico and everywhere in between. It all started by these folks sailing up the world’s largest estuary. The landing spot, St. Clements Island, is quite a distance down the Bay. Pride of Baltimore II Capt. Jan Miles explained the landing and the two ships to us on “Where’s Marty?” this morning. Jan has been Captain for four decades, give or take a year. He is one of the most respected tall ship captains in America, a great Marylander and one heck of a guy!

Of course, how can you talk about Maryland and not bring up the coolest state flag in the United States? You can’t, and so we did and you helped. Here is a link to learn more about the crests of two families that, when combined, make up our flag. (Which, by the way, we will put on anything!) Without seeing a picture of the flag, could you hang it up properly on the pole? So many folks put the wrong crest up top. If you’re not sure, here’s an easy way to remember the correct way: “Scrambled eggs and black coffee up top.”

It is the weekend folks, so be safe and find yourself some fun. Make that “me time” count.

Marty B!