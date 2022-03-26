CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Stetson Miller
Filed Under:Anne Arundel, Arundel Mills Mall, fight, Shopping

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officers responded to reports of chaos at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday and quickly learned that it stemmed from a brawl, according to authorities.

Anne Arundel County police Lt. Jacklyn Davis said that some people began acting rowdy and throwing around chairs on Saturday evening.

The cracking sound the chairs made when they smashed against other objects created confusion and scared shoppers, Davis said.

