FREDERICK, MD (WJZ)– The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot a man overnight in the Knoxville area of Frederick County after the man threatened to seriously injure the deputy.

Deputies were called to a property located in the 300 block of East Mountain Road around 11:15p.m. Friday night to remove 22-year-old Jacob Christian Wilford after the man was served a domestic violence protective order earlier in the earlier in the evening.

The order barred Wilford from the property and from abusing or threatening to abuse the occupants of the residence.

When deputies arrived on scene they found Wilford hiding behind a shed and when they ordered him to come out he threw an object at the deputies.

It was at this point one of the deputies fired a single shot striking Wilford in the arm.

Deputies immediately started administering first aid until Frederick County Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and transported Wilford to Shock Trauma for treatment.

Wilber is said the be in stable condition.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing but one of the responding deputies did have an activated body camera.

