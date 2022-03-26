BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in a West Baltimore alleyway on Saturday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in the Western District were asked to respond to a report of a male lying on the ground in an alleyway north of the 2400 block of W. Lafayette Avenue around 1:40 a.m., police said.
Once there, they realized that the person had multiple gunshot wounds to the back of the head.
A Baltimore City Fire Department medic pronounced the male dead, according to authorities.
Police have either not determined or not made public the age of the deceased male.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.