BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of Maryland Peace Action will hold a “Russia Out of Ukraine” peace vigil across the street from St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church in Patterson Park on Sunday.

The activist group aims to bring attention to the plight of the Ukrainians, which have been under attack by Russian forces for over 30 days.

Group members say that they felt called to action after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky asked the global community to speak out against Russian Ukrainian president Vladimir Putin’s attack on his country.

Under Putin’s direction, the Russian military has bombed an art school sheltering some 400 people in the embattled port city of Mariupol, which is one of the many atrocities Russia has committed during its invasion of Ukraine.

In an effort to reduce the violence, the activist group is calling for a ceasefire and other proactive measures.

Its members speculate that there are diplomatic solutions that might pacify Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“For example, the United States could issue a declaration of a moratorium on Ukrainian membership in NATO for a period of 20 years,” the group said in a statement. “The Biden administration could remove US nuclear weapons from Europe. And finally, negotiations should take place regarding nuclear weapons disarmament.”

Zelensky said in a video address posted on social media that people should make themselves visible and heard, which is what Maryland Peace Action plans to do, according to group members.

Maryland officials and residents have been proactive about supporting Ukraine and cutting ties with Russia.

The lights at Baltimore City Hall turned blue and yellow to show Baltimore’s support for Ukraine.

The lights of M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Baltimore Ravens, and the lights of Oriole Park at Camden Yards turned blue and yellow too.

People across the city have held donation drives and sold homemade pierogies to raise money for Ukrainians who are struggling to survive the war in their country.

At the state level, Maryland officials have been trying to put economic pressure on Moscow by severing all formal and financial ties to Russia.

They have terminated Maryland’s sister-state relationship with the Leningrad Oblast. Now, they aim to direct the state’s $70 billion pension system to divest its rapidly declining assets in Russia.