BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are celebrating the 2022 baseball season with throwback ticket prices that reflect the cost of attending a game in 1992.

Anyone who wants to go to an Orioles game between April 12 and April 17 can pay as low as $4 per ticket, the team announced on its social media account.

The limited-time offer requires people to use the coupon code of 1992.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary, we are offering 1992 throwback pricing! — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 27, 2022

The Orioles have been conducting in spring training down in Florida. The team will continue to play spring-training games through the first week of April.

WJZ’s Mark Viviano was in Florida last week to navigate the nuances of the training atmosphere.

He noted that 26-year-old Conner Greene was maintaining an upbeat attitude amid the pressure of an Orioles franchise rebuild that has lasted four years.

The team is continuing the process of building its future on a foundation of young talent. Greene is one of the baseball players hoping to commit to Baltimore.

He has been using his humor to defuse the tension.

“It’s like my energy and focus is being used in a positive way instead of, like, an anxious or an anxiety-filled ‘I’ve got to get this right. I’ve got to get this perfect,’” Greene said. “It’s a game of failure. You can’t judge yourself too much.”

Viviano noticed that Orioles manager Brandon Hyde’s teenage son made a cameo appearance during training too.

Hyde’s son, Colton, celebrated his fourteenth birthday on the field amid the spring training festivities.

Thanks to Major League Baseball’s lockout, Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is later than usual this season.

The club’s home opener on Monday, April 11 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

To celebrate, the team is holding events—autograph signings, happy hours, trivia nights and baseball clinics—at locations across the state in the coming days.