BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local group of volunteers has come together to support U.S. troops.

They are putting together care packages that include cookies to bottles of soap.

The care packages include toiletries and some games too.

“We have sheets, towels, and blankets,” volunteer Donna Babylon said.

The care packages are put together by the Babylon Vault Company—a group of volunteers who honor veterans by collecting items to send overseas.

“We hear our people deployed are sleeping with rocks as a pillow and they don’t have running water,” Babylon said.

The idea is to stuff this trailer with games, letters, non-perishable food items, and travel-size personal hygiene items.

“We can’t bring them back but we can send them stuff to make their deployments better, let them know they are not forgotten,” Dawn Geigan with America’s Warriors Care Package project said. “They are appreciated. We remember. We care.”

Geigan says her son is an active-duty Marine.

She said she got the idea to send care packages after seeing photos of the conditions some of the Marines were in.

The idea quickly gained momentum around town and five years later.

“We just shipped out 89 care packages,” Geigan said.

Volunteers from all over Maryland are pitching in to help out.

“It’s not much what I’m doing but I appreciate all they are doing for us,” neighbor Laura O’Neal said.

The boxes will be shipped out in May and the troops will receive them in mid-July. More information is available for those who are interested in helping out.