BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– As expected, showers rolled across the viewing area yesterday in association with a potent upper trough swinging through the Northeast.
Another (weaker) shortwave trough will swing through again today, keeping a chance for an isolated shower in the forecast off to the north of the city, primarily during the afternoon hours.
Courtesy of the trough that swung through yesterday, temperatures aloft and at the surface will be cooler, so we have a better shot at a bit of wintry precipitation mixing in with any passing shower.
Compared to yesterday’s high of 54 at BWI, temperatures are expected to fall about 7 degrees shy of that.
A very cold night is in store tonight as we expect clouds to break and breezy conditions to persist.
Our expected lows in the middle 20’s are more typical of mid-to-late January rather than late March. And if you think today/tonight will be cold, unfortunately there will be one more day to go before the slow climb upward — and it will likely be the coldest of the entire stretch.