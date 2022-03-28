BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County deputy is suspended following his arrest Sunday night on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.
Cpl. James Walker, Jr., was behind the wheel of an unmarked Sheriff’s Office vehicle that was pulled over for erratic driving about 8:40 p.m. Sunday near Solomons Island Road and Mill Swamp Road, the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Cold Start To Our Week, But Warmth Is On The Way
The Anne Arundel County police officer who stopped Walker noted that the deputy, who was not in uniform or on duty, smelled of alcohol, and he was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff’s Office said.READ MORE: South Baltimore Neighborhood Sees Fourth Shooting In 15 Days
Walker, a 25-year veteran of the force, was booked and later released on his own recognizance.MORE NEWS: Plight Of Ukraine Focus Of Rallies In Baltimore And Washington
The Sheriff’s Office said the corporal was immediately suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation and is the subject of an internal review.