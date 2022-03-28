BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Are you talented? Born to entertain? Enjoy spending time outside?
If so, then you might want to consider applying to Baltimore's Waterfront Street Performer program.
The application window for the 2022 season, which runs May through October, is now open.
To submit your application, visit the Waterfront Partnership’s website and click the “Apply” button.
You must be 18 years of age to apply, and you must provide a 3- to 5-sentence description of your act.
So, whether you’re a talented musician, dancer, puppeteer, juggler or comedian, here’s your shot.
In-person auditions will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 2.
For what it's worth, performers will only be paid in tips and donations, so keep that in mind.
To learn more, visit programs@waterfrontpartnership.org.