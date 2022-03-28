BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Rhode Island head coach David Cox has joined Kevin Willard’s staff at the University of Maryland, adding another coach with local ties to the Terps bench, the school announced Monday.

A native of Landover, Md., Cox has led the Rhode Island Rams in the Atlantic 10 over the last four seasons, compiling a record of 64-55. Prior to that, he spent four years an assistant at the school under coach Dan Hurley and four years as an assistant at Rutgers.

In a release, Maryland touted his local roots — Cox has also worked an assistant at Georgetown and St. John’s Prep in Washington, D.C. and a head coach at Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C. — and recruiting ties.

“I am humbled and honored to be able to come home to Maryland and be a part of the Terp family,” said Cox. “I grew up in Landover, Len Bias’ hometown. I went to games at Cole and Comcast Center and coached many future Terps over the years. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the staff with Kevin. This is a great fit and we can’t wait to get to work recruiting and developing the future stars of Maryland basketball.”

Cox started his coaching career as an assistant coach with the AAU’s Washington D.C. Assault, where he worked with eventual NBA players Michael Beasley and Dante Cunningham and future Terps Chris McCray and Adrian Bowie.

“We are thrilled that David is joining our staff at Maryland,” said Willard. “He grew up right near our campus and has tons of connections to the DMV. He brings a wealth of experience as a head coach and more than 20 years on the sidelines in the Northeast. He has developed some of the best players in the Big East and Atlantic 10 and we are excited for him to make a major impact with the Terrapin basketball program.”

Last week the Terps officially announced the hiring Tony Skinn, an assistant at Ohio State last season who grew up in Takoma Park and played college basketball at George Mason in Fairfax, Va.

At Rhode Island, Cox coached one of Maryland’s outgoing seniors, point guard Fatts Russell, who joined the Terrapins at the start of the 2021-22 seasons as a graduate transfer and averaged 15.1 points per game, 3.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

In four seasons with the Rams, Russell averaged 13.4 points per game, 3.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals, twice earning All-Atlantic 10 honors.

Coach Cox looks right at home in CP! pic.twitter.com/6Mb9JaoB7P — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 28, 2022

Cox played as a guard at William & Mary, playing in 109 games from 1991 to 1995. He finished his career with 670 points, 336 assists and 216 rebounds.