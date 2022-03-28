WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — A 62-year-old man died in a house fire Sunday morning in Windsor Mill, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
Units responded to the fire at 4:30 a.m. to the house on the 3300 block of Ripple Road, where firefighters found smoke and fire and the front door. Officials said crews made immediate entry and found a fire in the living room.
The resident, Curtis Edward Jones, was found dead on the living room floor.
Investigators said the cause of the fire is undetermined. No further injuries were reported.