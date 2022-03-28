BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s highest court on Monday issued orders announcing the end of the COVID-19 health emergency period in the Maryland judiciary, effective April 4.
“This is the final step in resuming complete Judicial operations, but we recognize that we still have more work to do,” said Chief Judge Joseph Getty. “We would not be in this position without the collaboration and commitment of our current and previous leadership.”READ MORE: Rebuilding Orioles Get Glimpse At The Future
Judge Getty issued five orders that rescinded pandemic-era orders like the suspensions of evictions, jury trials and statutes of limitations.READ MORE: Olszewski Announces $70M In School Investments, New Scotts Branch Elementary School
Remote proceedings scheduled to happen after the emergency period can proceed. In fact, courts are encouraged to continue holding remote proceedings as “a robust component of efficient case management in all trial courts.”
“I am confident the Judiciary is coming out of this pandemic with the experience of implementing innovative technologies to improve access to justice for citizens throughout the State,” Judge Getty said.MORE NEWS: Ravens Hire Kerry Dixon As Assistant Quarterbacks Coach