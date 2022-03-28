BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Forget basketball… perhaps the maddest thing we’ve seen this March is the weather.

From the foolishness Saturday — with rain, snow, wind, sun and graupel (soft hail and icy snowflakes) — to the below-normal temperatures today, I think we’re all over March.

While these last few days have felt a lot more like winter than spring, we do have 60- and 70-degree temperatures in the near future.

Today is partly sunny and windy with a high near 39 degrees.

It’s worth mentioning that we could see scattered flurries before 3 p.m., followed by a 20% chance of rain and snow showers, plus increasing winds with up to 36-mph gusts.

We’ll see scattered flurries before midnight. It’ll be mostly cloudy tonight, though thins will gradually clear out. Our low should be around a chilly 22 degrees.

To put that in perspective, our normal high and low for this time of year are 59° and 37°, respectively.

Yet another reinforcing front, driven by a strong upper low, will cross the Mid-Atlantic region today. High pressure will then build in from the Midwest on Tuesday.

A strong area of low pressure is expected to lift from the Mississippi River Valley into the Great Lakes from Wednesday into Thursday, bringing unsettled weather our way.

High pressure will likely return to close out our week.