BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have hired Kerry Dixon, the wide receivers coach at Georgia Tech, to work as assistant quarterbacks coach under James Urban, the team announced Monday.

“We’re excited to welcome Kerry to our staff as the assistant quarterbacks coach,” said head coach John Harbaugh. “Kerry has been a successful collegiate coach for many years. Also a former quarterback and team captain at Hampton, he has a high football IQ and leadership qualities that inspire those around him. Kerry will work well with James Urban and help our quarterbacks continue to chase new heights.”

After joining the Yellow Jackets in 2019, Dixon helped Georgia Tech transition from an option offense to a pro-style spread attack.

Dixon played as a quarterback and wide receiver at Baylor in 2000 and 2001, and transferred to Hampton, where he played from 2002 and 2003 and was named a team captain.

He also has coaching stints at Florida (wide receivers, 2015-17), Florida International (running backs, 2014), Florida Atlantic (running backs, 2012-13), Montana State (running backs, 2010-11), Stillman (offensive coordinator, 2009), Texas Southern (quarterbacks, 2008), and Morgan State (quarterbacks, 2007).

The Ravens hired Urban, who was also working as a wide receivers coach at the time he was signed, as quarterbacks coach in 2018, meaning he’s worked with Lamar Jackson for the entirety of his pro career.

In 2021, the Ravens brought on Keith Williams and Tee Martin to serve as pass game specialist and wide receivers coach, respectively.

Las season’s passing offense ranked 13th in both yards (3,961) and yards per game (233), with Jackson starting 12 games, backup Tyler Huntley starting four and veteran Josh Johnson starting one after he was signed off the practice squad of the New York Jets.