BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Three adult men tried to rob a 13-year-old boy at gunpoint Saturday in Brooklyn Park, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers responded to the attempted robbery around 4 p.m. near Kramme Avenue and Doris Avenue. Police said the teen was riding his bicycle when a dark sedan pulled up next to him and the driver brandished a handgun.
The driver, who had two passengers in the vehicle, allegedly demanded money from the boy. When the victim told the suspects he had nothing to give them, the suspects fled, police said.
Police searched the area but did not find the vehicle or the suspects. The suspects were described as three Black men in their mid-twenties.
Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.