BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy was found dead in a West Baltimore alleyway on Saturday, police said.
Officers on patrol in the Western District were asked to respond to a report of a male lying on the ground in an alleyway north of the 2400 block of W. Lafayette Avenue around 1:40 a.m., police said.
Once there, they realized that the person had multiple gunshot wounds to the back of the head.
A medic pronounced the teen dead at the scene. He was identified Monday as Braylon Gannon.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.