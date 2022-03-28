Hi everyone!

Just about 40 miles from TV Hill is Havre de Grace, right along the Susquehanna River in Harford County (boaters like to say it’s at the corner of the Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay).

Havre de Grace has a small, cool downtown with lots of shops, places to stop and eat, or have a “toddie.” In general, it’s just a nice place to stroll around, and it very much reminds me of Chestertown. Plus, the parking is free, which is a big benefit.

There also is a promenade right on the water that makes for a great walk. It’s a really nice setting to just relax and take one of those so-called “chill pills.”

But nestled along Washington Street is a unique find. Call it Hollywood meets the “Duck Decoy Capital of the World,” as Havre de Grace is commonly known. Welcome to Washington Street Books and Entertainment Museum.

Last year, 27,000 people walked in the doors of this museum, which began as a book store and became a place that collects comics, crystals, fossils, games, jewelry, maps, militaria, sports memorabilia and, of course, movie props.

The best way to learn more about this place is through its website.

The world of collecting has created what I call a higher-end antique store. These collectors wheel and deal online and in person all over the world. Owner John Klisavage has a personal passion for movie props and his stuff is the real (or reel) deal.

Watch the interviews we did this morning and be amazed at the amount of movie props, particularly costumes, he has. Outfits from “The Hunger Games,” for instance, are on display right now.

Remember the dress Katniss wore when she and Peeta rode the train from the Capitol to District 12? That lives in Harford County.

It just goes to show it is amazing what you will find in your own backyard.

Marty B!