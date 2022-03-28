BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland experienced an unseasonably cold Monday as winter weather proved that it is very much a major player in the month of March.

People across the state endured temperatures that were 20 degrees below normal.

Overnight, those temperatures will fall to the low 20s.

With the breeze continuing the way it is, those temperatures will feel like they are in the mid- to upper teens.

The local flurries were a reminder that winter weather has made known its presence in March for years.

Back on March 29, 1942, a massive snowstorm blanketed the region with nearly two feet of snow.

The cold temperature will begin to ease up on Tuesday and Maryland will get close to normal by Wednesday afternoon.

Then that temperature will be well above normal by Thursday.

The warmer air on Thursday will bring with it a chance of showers and gusty thunderstorms, but those should clear out by the evening.

Cooler, breezy, yet near-normal conditions will return Friday and over the weekend.

Perhaps by then, the time may be right for people to pack away their heavy winter coats.