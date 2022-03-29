GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A former Maryland police officer was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison for possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.
Anthony Michael Mileo, 54, had been arrested and charged in 2019 with multiple counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. Mileo was a corporal with the Maryland National Capital Park Police.READ MORE: Maryland Lawmakers Scramble To Produce New Congressional Map
READ MORE: NFL Owners Approve Rule Change For OT In Playoffs
Officials began investigating the case after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2019. In November of that year, police searched Mileo’s Calvert County home and seized three cell phones.
According to a plea agreement, Mileo admitted the child pornography could be accessed from any internet-capable device.MORE NEWS: Bill Banning Ghost Guns In Maryland Passes In House
Child pornography charges in Calvert County were dropped in favor of the federal case.