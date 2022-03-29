Jeffrey Burnham, 46, is accused of killing three people last week including his brother and sister-in-law. (Photo via Allegany County Detention Center).

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Howard County judge has found Jeffrey Burnham—the 47-year-old Cumberland man who allegedly killed his brother, sister-in-law, and an elderly family friend—incompetent to stand trial, according to authorities.

Burnham was charged with murdering Brian Robinette, 58, and his wife, Kelly Robinette, 57, at their Ellicott City home on Sept. 30, 2021.

Both victims had been found with gunshot wounds. Howard County Police Department tactical officers found multiple spent .40 caliber shell casings throughout the residence.

Burnham’s mother, Evelyn, told authorities that Jeffrey wanted to confront his pharmacist brother about the COVID-19 vaccine, believing the government was using the shot to poison people.

Prior to the double shooting, Burnham allegedly killed 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds in a Cumberland home.

At the time that her body was discovered, her red Corvette was missing.

During the two-day killing spree, a tipster contacted Maryland State Police and said Burnham appeared at their house in a red Corvette around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2021, asking for gas money.

Burnham told the person they would see him on TV and said his brother was “killing people with the COVID shot.”

Authorities finally found and arrested him in West Virginia.

Howard County Judge Lenore Gelman’s finding on Burnham’s mental health was based on a very lengthy opinion/assessment by the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, a Howard County official said.

But Burnham’s competency is believed to be “restorable,” according to authorities.

“What that means is through rehabilitative efforts, he can be made competent to stand trial,” a Howard County official said. “He will be reassessed in a year to see if treatments have progressed to the point where he can stand trial. We want to make it clear that the case itself is not over nor has it been concluded.”

