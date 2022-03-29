BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Still chilly as you wake up this morning but without the wind!
The sky tonight will turn out cloudy after midnight.
We should see a warmup by Thursday and rain could be accompanied by a heavy and gusty thunderstorm in some places by the evening!
Behind our next cold front, it will brisk and turning noticeably cooler on Friday, with most highs expected to be in the upper- 50s to near 60.