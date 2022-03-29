ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — A Halethorpe man who was taking selfies while driving when he caused a fatal accident in Baltimore County last year was sentenced to six months in prison Tuesday.
Dylan Shields, 29, was convicted of negligent manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years with all but six months in prison.
Shields had his car set to cruise control while he took selfies in the Jan. 2021 crash that killed 30-year-old Luke Souders, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Shields was employed as an NSA security guard at the time.
The crash happened on the afternoon of January 19, 2021, on northbound I-95, prior to exit 49A. Maryland State Police said Shields was traveling north when he rear-ended Souders, causing a chain-reaction crash with two additional cars.
Souders was pronounced dead at the scene. Shields refused medical treatment.
According to court records, electronic records on Shields’ phone revealed he was on his phone while driving on cruise control at 65 mph, and that was using his phone at the time of the crash.
Shields was also handed two years of supervised probation. If he violates any conditions set by the judge, the state may petition to revoke Shields’ suspended sentence.
