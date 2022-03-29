In this edition of “On The Menu,” Aaron McNeill of Hue Cafe & Apothecary shows us how to make a delicious vegan pasta dish with mushrooms and spices. Below is a copy of Aaron’s recipe:
Exotic Mushroom Pasta
Serves 2-4
Ingredients:
- 1 pound of pasta of your choice
- 1/2 gallon of oat milk
- 1/4 cup of flour or cornstarch
- 1/4 cup minced garlic
- 1/4 cup nutritional yeast
- 1 tablespoon of salt
- 2 tablespoons of black coarse pepper
- 1 teaspoon of nutmeg
- Chopped two bunches of fresh cut basil
Directions:
-
Using grapeseed oil, sauté’ sliced oyster, shitake and silver dollar mushrooms
-
Season with your favorite blend or the Hue Café’ house blend, made from black garlic, sundried tomatoes, oregano and basil.
- Sauté’ the garlic and slowly add the oat milk, cornstarch, nutritional yeast and seasonings.
- Simmer slowly and toss with the pasta and mushrooms