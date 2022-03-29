CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under:Exotic Mushroom Pasta, Hue Cafe & Apothecary, Mushrooms, Owings Mills, Pasta, vegan food, vegan restaurant

In this edition of “On The Menu,” Aaron McNeill of Hue Cafe & Apothecary shows us how to make a delicious vegan pasta dish with mushrooms and spices. Below is a copy of Aaron’s recipe:

Exotic Mushroom Pasta

Serves 2-4

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound of pasta of your choice
  • 1/2 gallon of oat milk
  • 1/4 cup of flour or cornstarch
  • 1/4 cup minced garlic
  • 1/4 cup nutritional yeast
  • 1 tablespoon of salt
  • 2 tablespoons of black coarse pepper
  • 1 teaspoon of nutmeg
  • Chopped two bunches of fresh cut basil

Directions:

  1. Using grapeseed oil, sauté’ sliced oyster, shitake and silver dollar mushrooms

  2. Season with your favorite blend or the Hue Café’ house blend, made from black garlic, sundried tomatoes, oregano and basil.

  3. Sauté’ the garlic and slowly add the oat milk, cornstarch, nutritional yeast and seasonings.
  4. Simmer slowly and toss with the pasta and mushrooms