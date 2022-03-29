BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed head coach John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension, keeping him in purple and black through the 2025 season, the team announced.
The 59-year-old inked a four-year extension in 2019 that is set to expire after the upcoming season. According an earlier report from ESPN, talks on a new contract started back in January.
Heading into his 15th year as head coach of the Ravens, Harbaugh has a record of 137-88 and has reached the playoffs nine times, and his teams have won 10 or more games eight times.
The 2021 season was only his second season with a losing record and the first since 2015, when the Ravens went 5-11.
In 2012, Harbaugh guided the Ravens to victory in Super Bowl XLVII, only the second championship in franchise history.
He won AP Coach of the Year honors in 2019 after an NFL-best 14-2 campaign.