BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Mackee.
Mackee was dropped off at an animal shelter at the age of 13.READ MORE: Former Maryland Police Officer Handed 3 Year Sentence Child Pornography Possession
Luckily, he was pulled out and put into a foster home where he is just waiting to be adopted.
He is a little guy at probably about 25 pounds.READ MORE: Maryland Lawmakers Scramble To Produce New Congressional Map
Mackee is very sweet and relaxed.
He gets along well with other dogs, especially if they are calm, and also loves cats.
He is currently available for adoption through Saving Grace Animal Rescue of Maryland.MORE NEWS: NFL Owners Approve Rule Change For OT In Playoffs
To learn more about Mackee, you can visit the organization’s website here.