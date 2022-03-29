DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was shot multiple times in Dundalk early Tuesday morning, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 7800 block of St. Bridget Lane for a reported shooting, where they found the injured woman. She was hospitalized and is in stable condition.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Information may also be provided through iWatch or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.