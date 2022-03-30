BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve done a much-needed spring cleaning in your home, you might have waste that needs special attention you can’t just throw away. Things like hazardous materials, documents with sensitive information, or items that should be recycled.

Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works is ready to help residents with that clutter by shredding documents, recycling items, and properly disposing of household hazardous waste as part of the Mayor’s Spring Cleanup.

The cleanup will happen on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year, Mayor Brandon Scott will visit communities facing cleaning challenges with a team of DPW solid waste workers and volunteer-led cleaning crews. To volunteer, submit an online interest form.

To participate in this year’s cleanup, groups should organize now and provide their cleanup location and anticipated numbers of participants when calling 311 to sign up, the mayor’s office said. Registered communities will receive bags to help with their cleanup efforts.

DPW’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection season starts April 1 at the Northwest Residential Drop-off Center at 2840 Sisson Street, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Household Hazardous Waste Collection Season runs from April to October.

Bring your sensitive documents to DPW’s free shredding event on April 2, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Middle Branch Park, 3301 Waterview Ave. Visitors can bring up to two 32-gallon bags of paper and must bring a driver’s license or other proof of Baltimore City residency.

Electronics can be recycled at the Quarantine Road, Reedbird, Bowleys Lane, Sisson Street, and Northwest Transfer Center residential drop-off centers, the DPW said.

The DPW is also taking bulk items like furniture or appliances. All residents have to do is call 311.