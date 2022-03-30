BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools will provide COVID-19 test kits to students and school staff before Spring Break next month, the school system said.
Students and staff will be on break from April 11-18. On Friday, April 8, the school system will provide kits with two at-home tests.READ MORE: Maryland House Approves New Congressional Map
The school system advises taking the test as early as Sunday, April 17, and no later than noon on Monday, April 18.READ MORE: East Baltimore Group Rehabbing Hundreds Of Vacant Properties
Anyone who tests positive must quarantine for five days and is asked to report the result to the Contact Tracing team on Monday, April 18 by 7 p.m.MORE NEWS: Baltimore City Reaches $3.5M Settlement With Businesses Damaged In Wake Of Freddie Gray's Death
Regular testing will resume in schools on Tuesday, April 19.