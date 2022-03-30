BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Fire Department and crews with Baltimore Gas & Electric are responding to a high-pressure gas main break in Reisterstown, the fire department said.
The break is located near the intersection of Reisterstown and Nicodemus roads. The fire department said first responders are evacuating nearby businesses in the commercial corridor.
Crews o/s for a high-pressure gas main break, Nicodemus Rd & Reisterstown Rd. Hazmat crews & @MyBGE have been dispatched. #BCoFD crews are evacuating nearby businesses. pic.twitter.com/gK0W3rs9E2
Reisterstown Road is closed in both directions between Hammershire Road and Highfalcon Road as hazmat crews and BGE workers continue to search for the break, Baltimore County Emergency Management said.
There is no current timetable for the road to reopen.
2P UPDATE: Reisterstown Rd. between Hammershire Road and High Falcon Road is closed due to the gas main break. There is no current estimation time for reopening.https://t.co/zjFwNfdN41
In a statement, BGE said a private contractor struck the main.
Once gas service is turned off, crews will work to make the repairs and return gas service to impacted customers, the utility company said.