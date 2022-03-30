BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rahsaan Lewis, a wide receiver at the University of Kentucky and the son of legendary Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.
The University of Kentucky athletic department released a statement saying, "We are aware of the incident and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops."
According to a report Wednesday in the Louisville Courier-Journal, Lewis is accused of accelerating his vehicle so fast in downtown Lexington, Ky., that the tires smoked.
Police estimated he reached 65 mph in a 35-mph zone
Officers caught up with Lewis and pulled him over. A breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol content of almost twice the legal limit, according to the report.
Lewis is entering his senior year with the Wildcats. He spent his freshman season at the University of Central Florida as a defensive back before transferring to Florida Atlantic, where he became a wideout.