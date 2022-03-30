ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ/AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates on Wednesday voted 94-41 to pass a redrawn and hotly contested congressional map.
A Maryland judge ruled last Friday that the first Democrat-drawn map was unconstitutional because it was violated the voting rights act. Judge Lynne Battaglia called the map a "product of extreme partisan gerrymandering."
In her order, Battaglia said the map violated the state constitutional requirement that legislative districts consist of adjoining territory and be compact in form, with due regard for natural boundaries and political subdivisions. It also violated the state constitution’s free elections, free speech and equal protection clauses, she said.
Judge Lynne Battaglia gave state lawmakers until Thursday to come up with a new congressional map plan.
Democrats redrew the map over the weekend and legislators rushed the bill through to meet the Thursday deadline, with the Maryland Senate voting 30-13 Tuesday to pass it.
The bill now goes to Gov. Larry Hogan's desk for his signature.
Critics of the initial map approved in a December special session would potentially enable Democrats to go 8-0 by endangering the state’s only Republican congressman, Rep. Andy Harris.
The initial map added Democrats to Harris’ district by extending the boundaries that include the Eastern Shore to the west across the Chesapeake Bay and into a pocket with more Democratic voters in Anne Arundel County. The revised map approved Tuesday removes that change, restoring GOP strength there.
Overall, the new map makes the districts more compact. The 6th Congressional District in western Maryland, which had been held by a Republican before it was redrawn about a decade ago, would have all of Frederick County in the district.
