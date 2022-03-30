BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in East Baltimore, police said.
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Broadway. According to police, the shooting was non-fatal.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is on the scene of the investigation. Part of the street is closed.
Broadway going toward Hopkins remains closed just before Ashland for the triple shooting. @wjz #Baltimore #Breaking pic.twitter.com/whxLYYQLFf
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 30, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updated.