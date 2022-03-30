CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in East Baltimore, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Broadway. According to police, the shooting was non-fatal.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is on the scene of the investigation. Part of the street is closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

