BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A monetary reward is being offered for tips in the murder of Braylon Gannon, a 15-year-old shot dead last week in West Baltimore.
Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering up to $8,000 for tips leading to an arrest and conviction in Gannon’s murder, the organization tweeted Wednesday.READ MORE: Baltimore Symphony Orchestra To Perform Benefit Concert For Ukraine
Gannon was shot multiple times in the head about 9:15 p.m. Friday in an alleyway in the 2400 block of West Lafayette Avenue. He was found several hours later.READ MORE: Hopkins Group, Nonprofit Merge To Create New Center Studying Gun Violence
A source told WJZ on Tuesday they captured the teen’s murder on camera, saying it shows there were two suspects involved in the deadly shooting.
The video shows one suspect walking with Gannon before shooting him, the source said, and then a second suspect can be seen shooting the teen too.MORE NEWS: Triple Shooting In East Baltimore Under Investigation
Gannon’s killing comes as Baltimore grapples with a wave of violent crime that has gripped the city since the year began.
This is Braylon Gannon, murdered March 25th at 9:15pm in the 2400 block of West Lafayette Ave. 15 YEARS OLD! If you have information on Braylon's murder submit a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP you could be eligible for a reward up to $8,000. @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/ftF5yAm3Xw
— MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) March 30, 2022