On Wednesday, we visited R. House in Baltimore’s Remington neighborhood.

In case you didn’t know, the “R” stands for Remington, the neighborhood bordered by Hampden, Howard Street and the Jones Falls Expressway. Ask any real estate agent doing business in the city and they will tell you that this is a hot neighborhood.

But not as much as in 2016-17 when this high-end food court, bar and lounge opened for business. But clearly the development of R. House was key to Remington’s rise, joining the ranks of hip spots that includes the Paper Moon Diner and Duff Goldman’s Charm City Cakes.

When you drop by R. House, check out the food stalls. Back in the day, the fare offered would have been “same old, same old.” One of my favorite places to grab a bite is “BRD.” They’ve been doing chicken sandwiches before chicken sandwiches were cool.

Before the pandemic, my wife and I would show up at R. House’s R Bar for happy hour and then stroll past the various vendors before settling on a dinner selection. There’s plenty of seating and lounging areas where you can rest your feet while chowing down.

To be honest, we have not been back since the pandemic. But that will change in a hurry. This is a destination that is worth the drive, depending on where you’re reading this. It’s just around the corner from the Baltimore Museum of Art.

So there’s an idea for your weekend plans: visit the museum to satisfy your need for arts and culture. Then bring your appetite over to R. House for a delicious bite.

