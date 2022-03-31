BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead and two others injured after a U.S. Navy aircraft crashed into the water near Wallops Island in Virginia on the Eastern Shore, Wednesday evening.
The U.S. Coast Guard and local rescue crews including the Ocean City Fire Department responded to the crash site using a helicopter and a lifeboat, officials say.
Two of the crew members were rescued from the partially submerged plane by Maryland State Police and taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay, according to officials.
Emergency teams did find the body of the third crewmember inside the aircraft.
The U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye went down while conducting routine flight operations in the Wallops Island, Virginia area, according to Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a public affairs officer with the Naval Air Force.
Officials say the E2-D Hawkeye is an advanced tactical airborne early warning aircraft that is based our of the Naval station in Norfolk, Virginia.