BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– Baltimore County Public Schools has postponed all outdoor athletic events on Thursday afternoon due to severe weather.
While outdoor activities are on hold, indoor athletic practices may carry on as scheduled at the discretion of each school’s athletic director, the school district said.
UPDATE: All outdoor BCPS athletic events scheduled for this afternoon, March 31, will be postponed due to forecasted severe weather. Indoor practices may continue under the direction of the schools’ athletic director.
The decision comes in response to a round of storms expected to reach the Baltimore metropolitan area late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
