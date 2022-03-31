BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim found dead in southeast Baltimore earlier this month.
The unidentified man was found dead about 5:20 p.m. March 1 at the scene of a reported overdose in the 300 block of Spring Court, Baltimore Police said.READ MORE: 5 Fetuses Found Inside DC Home Of Anti-Abortion Activist
An autopsy performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office determined the man’s manner of death was homicide but was unable to identify him, police said.READ MORE: Baltimore Safe Haven, Nonprofit Helping At-Risk LGBTQ Residents, Vandalized On Transgender Day Of Visibility
Since then, a Good Samaritan provided a photo of a man who might be the homicide victim to a city councilman, who handed it over to investigators.
But due to the victim’s lack of identification, tooth decay and no match for his fingerprints in the system, he has yet to be positively identified.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Alert Day With Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Much Of The State
Anyone with information on the victim’s identity is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.